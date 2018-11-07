7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Robocall fighting technology, GM wipers investigation, holiday debt

By
Robocall-fighting technology is on the way

Technology to identify and flag suspected robocalls is on the way as soon as next year.

Consumer Reports explains the technology is called SHAKEN/STIR.

It won't stop the calls altogether, but it will flag them as potentially fraudulent. Then you can decide whether to answer.

Consumer Reports says the system will work on both cell phones and land lines.

There are some drawbacks to the technology. Scammers can still spoof real, legitimate numbers - which would not be flagged as fraudulent.

The technology should be coming within the next year.

General Motors wipers investigation

General Motors is facing an investigation over a windshield wiper recall from two years ago. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into whether enough vehicles were included in the 2016 decision.

At that time, GM recalled more than 300,000 SUVs from model year 2013 that could have windshield wiper problems. The wipers had a defect that meant they had excessive corrosion and could break during normal use.

Federal officials want to know whether the recall should have included far more vehicles, as many as 1.7 million.

Officials are checking into wipers on all 2010 - 2016 model Chevrolet Equinox and GMC Terrain SUVs.

Some holiday shoppers still in debt from last season

More than a quarter of holiday shoppers who paid with credit cards are still paying off their debts from last season. It adds up to 39.4 million Americans with credit card debt from 2017.

That's according to a new survey from NerdWallet.

The study also found that despite that debt, shoppers plan to spend about $116 more this year than they planned to last year.

And almost three-fourths of shoppers (73 percent) plan to use a credit card to pay for gifts this year.

About half of Americans admit they usually overspend on holiday gifts, but only 16 percent regret that overspending.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsFCCtechnologygeneral motorsholiday shoppingcredit cardsdebt
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Catch-up: Duncan Hines cake mix recall, FCC asking tech companies for robocall help
How to apply for FAFSA using your smartphone
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon drops minimum shipping, Southwest adds SJC routes
Here's a quick way to save money on your credit card
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Mountain View voters approve Measure P, 'head tax' on Google, other businesses
Consumer Catch-up: Duncan Hines cake mix recall, FCC asking tech companies for robocall help
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon drops minimum shipping, Southwest adds SJC routes
Bay Area Lowe's stores among 51 closing worldwide
More Business
Top Stories
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
Dead brothel owner wins election for Nevada legislative seat
Trump spars with reporters at post-midterm election press conference
Google identifies employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns
2018 MIDTERMS: National election results here
2018 MIDTERMS: Election results for California, Bay Area here
Show More
2018 MIDTERM RESULTS: Here's what you missed on Election Night
Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf wins re-election
Union City community stunned over stabbing
These women made history on Tuesday
Democrat Gavin Newsom wins CA governor's race over Republican John Cox
More News