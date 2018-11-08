7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Subaru recall, driverless rides coming to San Jose, Black Friday starts now

Subaru announces pricing for the 2016 Forester. All-wheel drive Forester priced below competitive front-wheel drive vehicles. (PRNewsFoto/Subaru of America, Inc.)

Subaru recalls 400,000 vehicles

Subaru is recalling almost 400,000 vehicles because of stalling problems.

The first recall involves 2018 Outback and Legacy vehicles. A software problem can stop the low-fuel warning light from coming on.

That can cause drivers to run out of gas and stall, increasing the chance of a crash.

The second recall involves 2012 - 2014 Impreza vehicles, as well as the 2013 BRZ, XV Crosstrek, and Toyota Scion FR-S.

In those vehicles, the engine valve springs could fracture, causing the engines to malfunction or stall.

In each case, dealers will provide a fix to the issue.

Driverless ride-hailing service coming to San Jose

Soon you will be able to hail a driverless Mercedes to run errands in San Jose.

Daimler and Bosch announced they will launch the pilot program in the second half of 2019.

Select users in the San Carlos/Stevens Creek corridor between downtown and west San Jose will have access to the program. The service will run via an app from Daimler Mobility Services.

The cars will have a safety driver, and can be picked up from a designated location. Then, the vehicles will drive automatically to the user's destination.

"We have to rethink urban transportation. Automated driving will help us complete the picture of future urban traffic," says Dr. Stephan Hnle, senior vice president of the Automated Driving business unit at Bosch.

Black Friday deals already available

Black Friday has already started - at least for some retailers.

Walmart launched its Black Friday deals, available now.

Electronics like laptops, tablets and TVs top the list of things going on sale today.

Walmart says its big in-store sales will launch Thanksgiving Day.

