Consumer Catch-up: Tesla Model 3 fix, sunscreen pill warning, Amazon facial recognition concerns

Elon Musk pledges to fix issues with the Tesla Model 3, plus the FDA is warning about supplements that claim to protect you from the sun! What you should know for Tuesday, May 22, 2018. (KGO-TV)

Elon Musk pledges a fix to Tesla Model 3

After Consumer Reports failed to recommend the Tesla Model 3, CEO Elon Musk is pledging a remote fix.

Musk tweeted that a remote update in the next few days should be able to fix the Model 3's braking capabilities. Consumer Reports found in its testing that the car's brakes performed worse than a Ford F-150.

Musk says the company will work to make the Model 3 perform better than "any remotely comparable car."

In another tweet, Tesla's CEO claims that Consumer Reports had an earlier version of the Model 3. Now, he says the car has better ride comfort and lower noise, both issues that lost the car marks in Consumer Reports' testing.

In response, Jake Fisher, Consumer Reports director of auto testing, says they would be open to retesting the car. "It would be an industry first if they could improve brake performance remotely," says Fisher.

FDA warns supplement companies

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is taking new steps to protect consumers from the dangers of skin cancer. The department sent out warning letters to four companies marketing pills and capsules claiming to protect you from sun exposure.

The products, called Advanced Skin Brightening Formula, Sunsafe Rx, Solaricare, and Sunergetic are billed as dietary supplements. The FDA says they give people a false sense of security by claiming sun protection, cancer protection, or reduced signs of aging caused by sun.

The FDA also wants more industry testing on active ingredients in sunscreens to make sure they are safe.

Amazon facial recognition concerns

The American Civil Liberties Union, along with other privacy activists, wants Amazon to stop marketing its facial recognition software to law enforcement.

They say police can easily use the technology to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.

Amazon's software is called Rekognition. The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Oregon is already using it to check photographs of suspects against their database of mug shots.

Privacy advocates worry that Amazon's Rekognition could fast-track use of facial recognition in other places, like officer body cameras or public security cameras. They say it raises concerns about government surveillance.

