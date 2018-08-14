7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: too-high interest rates illegal, Subaru replacing recalled Ascents, Uber drivers gaming system

(Credit: Shutterstock)

By
CA court rules too-high interest rates illegal

Interest rates on consumer loans that are so high they become "unconscionable" are illegal. That's according to a new ruling by the California Supreme Court.

The justices' unanimous decision calls into question the validity of millions of loans.

Justices say that courts are responsible for guarding "against consumer loan provisions with unduly oppressive terms."

Before Monday's ruling, lenders could generally charge any market rate.

Now state regulators and other courts will determine when rates cross the "too high" threshold.

Recalled Subaru Ascent owners to get new vehicles

A few hundred owners of Subaru's 2019 Ascent SUVs will get new vehicles.

Subaru recalled the vehicles because they could be missing welding on second-row door hinges.

Consumer Reports says Subaru blames the problem on improper software programming.

It could make it more likely for people inside the vehicle to be hurt in a crash.

For that reason, Subaru is replacing the SUVs instead of the usual repair.

Subaru will notify owners this month.

Some Uber drivers gaming the system

Feel like your Uber ride is taking longer than it should? You may not be imagining that.

The Wall Street Journal says some Uber drivers have been trying to boost their pay by taking longer routes.

Longer trips don't impact the rider, because customers pay up front. Instead, the company is eating the extra cost.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsinterest ratescalifornia supreme courtrecallcarsuber
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Group reports toxic chemicals in some back-to-school supplies
Saving on Back-to-School shopping with gift cards
Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: SusieCakes, Pacific Grove Museum of Natural History
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Protesters fear Google's proposed complex in SJ will drive up cost of living
Consumer Catch-up: Google is tracking you, Yosemite reopens
2 million CA workers may be impacted by independent contractor changes
Bayer shares plunge in wake of Monsanto weed killer verdict
More Business
Top Stories
Utah firefighter killed in Mendocino Complex Fires had extensive experience
FBI warns banks of worldwide ATM hack threat
SF couple sells home, quits jobs to travel the world
The latest on missing college student Mollie Tibbetts
Colorado school district switches to four-days-a-week
SF announces new 'poop patrol' to clean feces from streets
Median price of East Palo Alto homes reaching $1M
Mermaid donut makes debut at Disney World
Show More
Yosemite reopens to visitors as crews make progress against wildfire
Bridge collapse in Italy kills at least 25, officials say
Santa Clara Co. leaders expected to approve low-income senior housing
Lowe's volunteers build 150 bikes for South Bay kids
Aretha Franklin in hospice care but remains hopeful: Reports
More News