7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Unclaimed money, CandyExchange, Walmart holiday shopping

EMBED </>More Videos

How about trick or treating for unclaimed money? Also, making purchases faster than before seems to be the theme of this year's holiday shopping season. (Shutterstock photo)

By
Unclaimed Money

How about going trick or treating for money?

State Controller Betty Yee says she has "more than 48 million fun-sized, full-sized and king-sized unclaimed properties worth more than $9 billion."

The loot includes 1,500 properties together valued at about $1.5 billion.

All that money is just waiting for you to check, just visit this page.


Walmart

Making purchases faster than ever before seems to be the theme of this year's holiday shopping season.

Starting on Thursday, Walmart says shoppers will be able to skip the checkout entirely in some of the busiest sections of its stores.

It'll have employees right there, in the aisles who can take credit card payments and send shoppers on their way.

Walmart also says in the next couple of weeks, its app will be able to guide shoppers right to specific items in its stores.


Candy Exchange

Candy corn, almond joy, tootsie rolls...no matter what candy you get that you don't like while trick or treating....Reese's has come up with a clever way to help you exchange it.

You can trade it in for peanut butter cups!

Starting Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a Reese's candy converter will be set up on Fifth Avenue.

The machine will take your unwanted candy and swap it for Reese's peanut butter cups.


Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerconsumer concernsmoneycandywalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Consumer Reports releases its new car reliability report
Belmont couple turns off data, gets big roaming charges anyway
Condo fire victims in West Oakland deciding their own fate
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Bay Area Wedding Fairs, Super Snack Time
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Marin County tobacco shops caught in middle of vaping battle
Meows and barks welcome at SoMa's new Woodlands Pet Shop
10,000 customers affected by Raley's security breach after laptop stolen
Social media site used by synagogue shooting suspect struggling to stay online
More Business
Top Stories
'Consumers don't pay': Saleforce's Benioff talks Prop C at ABC7
VIDEO: Man arrested after wielding 2 chainsaws on BART train
Investigation continues after 3-year-old shot inside Oakland home
San Bruno woman captures Yosemite fall victim in picture before tragic death
State insurance committees hear from fire victims
San Francisco Bay Area Halloween events 2018
IBM holds event to help find solutions for disaster preparedness
Most arrested in SF Tenderloin drug operation released from custody
Show More
Trump takes aim at birthright citizenship concept with proposed executive order
SoCal Edison admits its equipment helped start Thomas Fire
Bart riders react to man brandishing chainsaws on train
'No one likes them:' Classic candies banned from Halloween
San Jose approves $6.3M parking access, revenue control system
More News