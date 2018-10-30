Unclaimed Money
How about going trick or treating for money?
State Controller Betty Yee says she has "more than 48 million fun-sized, full-sized and king-sized unclaimed properties worth more than $9 billion."
The loot includes 1,500 properties together valued at about $1.5 billion.
All that money is just waiting for you to check, just visit this page.
Walmart
Making purchases faster than ever before seems to be the theme of this year's holiday shopping season.
Starting on Thursday, Walmart says shoppers will be able to skip the checkout entirely in some of the busiest sections of its stores.
It'll have employees right there, in the aisles who can take credit card payments and send shoppers on their way.
Walmart also says in the next couple of weeks, its app will be able to guide shoppers right to specific items in its stores.
Candy Exchange
Candy corn, almond joy, tootsie rolls...no matter what candy you get that you don't like while trick or treating....Reese's has come up with a clever way to help you exchange it.
You can trade it in for peanut butter cups!
Starting Wednesday afternoon in New York City, a Reese's candy converter will be set up on Fifth Avenue.
The machine will take your unwanted candy and swap it for Reese's peanut butter cups.
Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Consumer Catch-up: Unclaimed money, CandyExchange, Walmart holiday shopping
7 ON YOUR SIDE
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
More Business
Top Stories
More News