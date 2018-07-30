7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Uncooked chicken warning, jobs relaxing requirements, Walmart takes on Netflix

(Shutterstock)

By
Uncooked chicken warning

A fit and healthy mother vacationing in Greece with her family died after eating just one mouthful of uncooked chicken.

Raw chicken and its liquids are responsible for deaths every year in the United States.

The Consumer Federation of America looked at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's outbreak numbers and claims chicken is the country's most dangerous food.

The federation is calling on the government to strengthen rules on chicken suppliers.

The CDC says consumers should wash raw chicken, clean surfaces the chicken has touched and thoroughly cook the birds before serving.

Employers relaxing requirements

Workers are finally catching a break.

With unemployment around record lows, some companies across the country are now starting to relax some of their requirements for new hires.

Fewer jobs posted online are requiring college degrees, and a million new jobs were posted "no experience necessary".

Self-taught programmers are now finding jobs at companies like Intel.

Walmart making changes

Walmart's reportedly targeting middle America as it puts together plans to take on Netflix.

The Wall Street Journal says the focus of Walmart's programming could be on people who live outside big cities.

The retail giant has apparently been consulting with experts for several months.

A final decision on whether to launch is expected later this year.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

Web copy written and produced by Miranda Dotson
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
business7 On Your Sideu.s. & worldconsumerchickenfoodjobsemploymentwalmart
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
7 ON YOUR SIDE
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Method all-purpose cleaner, Monterey Big Fish Grill
Consumer Catch-up: Southwest firm on perks, Amazon testing group Wish Lists
Coinbase customer loses username and couldn't retrieve it
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Southwest firm on perks, Amazon testing group Wish Lists
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Twitter stock plunging on weak user numbers
Facebook selloff puts pressure on Zuckerberg
More Business
Top Stories
10,000 structures threatened as Mendocino Complex Fire grows to nearly 56,000 acres
MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
USGS reports 3.7-magnitude earthquake near Vallejo
VIDEO: 2-year-old passes out burritos to firefighters battling Carr Fire
Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees
Heartbreak of Carr Fire far from over as containment increases to 20 percent
Photos from the wildfires across California
Friend reflects on former Oakland mayor's legacy
Show More
CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES: Evacuation orders for Carr, Complex fires
Cranston Fire in SoCal 57 percent contained
PHOTOS: Apocalyptic Carr Fire burns through Shasta County
Lawsuit filed in fatal duck boat sinking seeks $100M
VIDEO: Group tries to corral horse running free in Carr Fire area
More News