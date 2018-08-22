Vornado recalls space heaters
Vornado is re-issuing a recall of 350,000 electric space heaters. The devices can overheat and catch fire.
The recall impacts the VH101 Personal Vortex models in several colors.
Vornado has received 19 reports of the heaters catching fire. One elderly man died in a fire caused by the recalled heater last December.
Customers should immediately stop using the device. Contact Vornado for a refund or replacement.
The recall was first issued back in April 2018. Since then, the company has received four new reports of fires from the heaters.
CA weddings among the priciest
Start saving now if you hope to tie the knot in California.
24/7 Wall Street crunched the numbers from The Wedding Report Inc. They found weddings in California cost the ninth highest in the country.
The data shows weddings here average $32,770. Last year, 246,700 got married in California, the most of any state.
In general, the Northeast is the most expensive location to get married across the U.S. The most expensive state on the list: Hawaii.
IBM patents coffee drone
IBM is coming up with a new way to bring you your cup of coffee - via drone.
The company filed patents with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office for drone coffee delivery based on a person's "cognitive state."
The filing says the drone would fly over a crowd of people, and deliver coffee to people who request it. It would also deliver coffee to people that sensors determine need it.
Those sensors might look for signs like pupil dilation, facial expression, or even how tough your current work schedule is.
The patent filing also looks ahead to uses inside bars, deciding, for example, whether it's appropriate to serve someone another alcoholic drink.
