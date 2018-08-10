Vitamix blender bottle recall
Vitamix is recalling two of its blending containers, because the base can detach and expose the blades.
The recall impacts 105,000 Ascent and Venturist 8-ounce and 20-ounce containers.
The company has received 11 reports of people cutting their hands on the exposed blades.
Vitamix is contacting customers it can identify. Consumers should stop using the containers and contact Vitamix for a free repair kit.
You can find more information about the recall here.
Deadline approaching for VW claims
Drivers have less than a month to file a claim in the Volkswagen compensation settlement over its diesel emissions scandal.
Consumer Reports is reminding VW owners September 1 is the deadline to join the settlement.
The compensation for a fix or return is worth as much as $9,900 for owners of impacted 2.0 liter diesel Volkswagen and Audi vehicles.
You can file a claim here.
FDA approves birth control app
The FDA has approved its first-ever birth control app.
The app, called Natural Cycles, calculates fertility based on data like daily body temperature and menstrual cycle information. Women should use protection or abstain from sex when they see "fertile day" displayed.
Terri Cornelison, M.D., Ph.D. with the FDA, says, "consumers are increasingly using digital health technologies to inform their everyday health decisions, and this new app can provide an effective method of contraception if it's used carefully and correctly."
The FDA warns that no form of contraception works perfectly. Researchers say the app has a "typical use" failure rate of 6.5 percent. That accounts for women not always using the app perfectly.
Average date costs
The average date in California will set you back a few hundred dollars - $226.35, to be exact.
24/7 Wall Street calculated the costs for each state.
California came in as the fifth highest cost, including dinner for two, a bottle of wine, and two movie tickets.
24/7 Wall Street says costs around the country vary greatly, depending on factors like taxes, travel, and cost of living.
The average date for the entire U.S. is $102.32.
