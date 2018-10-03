7 ON YOUR SIDE

Consumer Catch-up: Walmart recalls camping axes, health plans cost $20K, Facebook Messenger Kids complaint

(AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)

By
Walmart recalls 246,000 camping axes

Walmart is recalling almost a quarter million camping axes. The company says the ax head can detach and fall off the handle.

The recall involves the Ozark Trail camp axes. They have a black, non-slip rubber grip and claw feature.

The axes have model number 60111140 printed on the packaging. They were sold from January 2017 through July 2018.

Walmart has two reports of the ax heads detaching. People received minor cuts and abrasions.

Customers should take them back to the store for a full refund.

Health care coverage costs $20,000

The average cost of a family health care plan in 2018 is about $20,000. That's according to a new study from Kaiser Family Foundation.

The study found those costs are split between the employer and the worker.

The report also found that companies are giving more of those costs to employees before health insurance kicks in. That means employees are paying more for medical bills despite having health care coverage.

Kaiser Family Foundation says companies are doing this by adding an annual deductible or increasing the amount employees must spend before insurance starts covering care.

FTC complaint filed against Facebook Messenger Kids

Children's advocacy groups are complaining about Facebook Messenger Kids to the Federal Trade Commission.

In the FTC complaint, the Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood and other groups asked for an investigation into whether Messenger Kids violated the Children's Online Privacy Protection Act.

The complaint argues the app does not try to ensure the person who sets up the child's account and agrees to data collection is actually the child's parent.

Facebook says it hasn't yet reviewed the complaint. They say Messenger Kids does not run ads or collect data for marketing.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.

