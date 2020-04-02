Coronavirus California

Coronavirus: Sandwiches with a side of toilet paper is what one Burlingame deli is serving up to its customers

BURLINGAME, Calif (KGO) -- Bonne Sante Deli in Burlingame has been feeding delicious sandwiches to Bay Area residents for nearly two decades and are continuing to do so during the novel coronavirus pandemic, although they have added an interesting item to their menu.

Wanting to help the community in any way possible, they discovered toilet paper is challenging to find these days so when they found themselves with a large supply of it they decided to sell it in their deli.

For just $1 a roll or $11 for a 12 pack, people can find this staple at their deli and purchase lunch, too, although it is not required.

