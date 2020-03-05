Business

Coronavirus could slow down Baby Yoda toy production

Hasbro is bracing for the possible impact of the coronavirus on the upcoming release of its "Star Wars" Baby Yoda toys, according to CNN.

The toy company confirmed last week that its supply chain is being disrupted by the outbreak.

The disruptions haven't derailed production of the toys, but Jim Silver, CEO of the industry review website "Toys, Tots, Pets and More," said he thinks Baby Yoda toy production will drop 5 to 10 percent.



However, Silver said Hasbro is "close to being able to ship what they originally projected."

Hasbro says it's "working to mitigate" the manufacturing impact of the coronavirus.

Disney and Hasbro unveiled several Baby Yoda toys last month.



The Child - better known as Baby Yoda by fans - became in internet sensation in November when it debuted in the Disney+ series "The Mandalorian."

Disney recently announced that "The Mandalorian" Season 2 will be available on Disney+ in October.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Lucasfilm and 6abc.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesshasbrocoronaviruslucasfilmstar warstoys
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Officials report 1st COVID-19 case in Las Vegas
Coronavirus Outbreak: What we know about cruise ship headed to SF
6 new cases of coronavirus in Santa Clara Co., total at 20, officials say
Santa Clara couple now sick after trip on Princess cruise ship
SF officials not surprised by 1st presumptive positive COVID-19 cases
Cruise ship passengers tested for COVID-19 off Calif. coast
Coronavirus in California: Here's what to know
Show More
US coronavirus death toll hits 11 as nursing home investigated
Elizabeth Warren drops out of race for president
Menlo School closed after staff had contact with COVID-19 infected relative
11 new COVID-19 cases in New York, officials say
WATCH IN 60: SF-bound cruise ship held at sea, Stephen Curry to rejoin Warriors
More TOP STORIES News