'Walking Dead' actor Norman Reedus turns Georgia restaurant into pop-up grocery store amidst COVID-19 crisis

SENOIA, Ga. -- A restaurant in Georgia has transformed into a pop-up grocery store to help serve those in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nic and Norman's is owned by "The Walking Dead" actor Norman Reedus and the show's Executive Producer, Greg Nicotero.

Instead of closing the restaurant during the COVID-19 pandemic, Reedus and Nicotero decided to switch things up and start selling grocery items and essential supplies such as hand sanitzer and toilet paper.

Reedus and Nicotero talked to CNN about the importance of the restaurant in that community.

The duo said it's a way to keep their employees working while giving back to the city of Senoia, where the show is filmed.

People can place orders online and the items are brought to their cars.
