Customer says Costco missed 6 scheduled deliveries of home appliance

LIVERMORE, Calif (KGO) -- Here's a question-- can a delivery be called convenient if you have to take time off work to get it? That's what a Livermore woman might be wondering after she says a big box store cancelled her delivery five times.Varina Michaelis went online to order her new dishwasher back on Dec. 29.Costco.com canceled the first scheduled delivery but made good on the second promised date."It came on the 9th, but it was broken. It worked once," Varina said.Costco scheduled a second delivery and a third."They never showed up. Even though we had an automated call saying we're showing up for it."One month later, the delivery service did show up but without the new dishwasher."They were supposed to deliver a new one, but they said 'no, we were only supposed to come to pick up the broken one,"' she recalls them saying.By now Varina is getting used to cleaning dishes the old fashion way, by hand. Her husband has also taken time off work for these deliveries and both are getting frustrated."Six times they scheduled appointments to bring me a new dishwasher and six times I didn't get a new dishwasher," Varina said.Her boss suggested she contact me and she did.Four days later she heard from Costco."By Tuesday, Costco.com called me, offered me a full refund. By Thursday, I had the full refund," she happily said.Varina has since bought a new dishwasher from elsewhere. She received it five days after she ordered it."It was the best customer service experience we've had. And considering what we went through, it was such a delight."Costco.com did not respond to our request for comment. It did offer Varina an extra $200 for lost time at work.