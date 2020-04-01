Coronavirus

Costco limits store capacity, adjusts hours amid COVID-19 outbreak

Costco will soon limit the number of customers permitted into their warehouses amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Starting Friday, April 3, two people will be allowed to enter the store with each membership card.

The company has also adjusted its operating hours for its stores and gas stations.

The store will close at 6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. The gas station will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costco is one of many stores taking measures to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscoronaviruscostcocovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
30-year-old high school baseball coach dies of COVID-19
Coronavirus updates: 1,400 members of NYPD have tested positive
April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in COVID-19 outbreak
COVID-19 stimulus Q&A: When will we be paid and how much?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Coronavirus updates: 1,400 members of NYPD have tested positive
US coronavirus death toll reaches 4,000
Bay Area reacts to strengthened COVID-19 shelter-in-place orders
Eviction moratoriums around the Bay Area during COVID-19 crisis
WATCH THURSDAY: 'Race and Coronavirus: A Bay Area Conversation'
Today is Census Day: What to know about 2020 census
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Show More
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
New mural in SJ shows support for healthcare workers
Coronavirus Southern California update: LA County reports 10 new deaths, 548 new cases
Dad lied about having COVID-19 symptoms to see pregnant wife
Cancer patient disappointed with hospital's decision on who to treat as COVID-19 cases rise
More TOP STORIES News