7 ON YOUR SIDE

Antioch couple charged for 'free' Sprint phone upgrade

A Sprint storefront is pictured in this undated file photo. (KGO-TV)

by Randall Yip and Michael Finney
ANTIOCH, Calif. (KGO) --
The promise of a free phone upgrade didn't work out as planned for an Antioch man.

No matter how hard he tried, this man just couldn't connect with the customer service reps to get the matter resolved.

Stephen McLennan wanted to upgrade both his phone and his wife's phone.

RELATED: San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet

The couple is on Sprint's Flex plan. The plan allows them to upgrade their phone each year at no charge.

"That's what we've usually done. In this case, it didn't happen that way," said McLennan.

Stephen ended up getting billed for one of the two phones he upgraded.

"They said it's because I purchased the phone. I'm trying to let them know it's not what I was trying to do. I didn't purchase the phone," he said.

Stephen escalated his complaint to a supervisor who promised to remove the $300 charge.

But one week later, the charge had not been removed.

"This is when we start going crazy because we're trying to figure out why you charged us and two, why is it on our bill."

Sprint told him it needed the old phones back before the bill could be corrected.

RELATED: Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it

But the phones couldn't be returned until Sprint sent him the shipping labels and packaging.

That finally all happened, but the charge remained.

Stephen says it quickly went downhill from there when his wife tried to make a call.

My wife went to go use it and she's like, 'Steve, our phone are off. What do you mean our phones are off?'"

Stephen said his phones had been shut off because their account was delinquent.

The couple immediately paid their bill to get their phones back on expecting a refund later.

When that still didn't happen, that's when they called 7 On Your Side and we called Sprint.

"So I contact you guys and within days, they contact me back. Letting me know they found the problem, fixed the problem, refunded everything. We don't owe anything."

We reached out to Sprint for comments several times, but the company did not get back to us.

Click here for a look at more stories by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscellphonesprint7 On Your Sideconsumerconsumer concernsbillsAntioch
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
San Jose family billed $13,470 for half-hour of iPhone internet
Verizon offers free iPhone, then bills customer for it
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Watch out for this email scam
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Monterey Museum of Art, Roxanne's Biscotti
Consumer Catch-up: British Airways hack, Target car seat trade-in
How family was charged $13,470 by T-Mobile for data roaming still mystery
More 7 On Your Side
BUSINESS
9-year-old starts tea business inspired by her grandmother
CBS head Les Moonves steps down amid sexual misconduct allegations, network confirms
Les Moonves: What to know about CBS CEO accused of misconduct
Nike sales climb amid Kaepernick campaign: Report
More Business
Top Stories
Muni driver injured after bus crashes into SF building
East Bay street gangs indicted for hacking Bay Area medical, dental offices
WATCH TONIGHT: Raiders season opener on ABC7
9-year-old starts tea business inspired by her grandmother
Gov. Brown signs law that aims to get all CA electricity from clean sources
World's biggest airplane takes off from Oakland
VIDEO: SoCal firefighters help dog down cliff in Dana Point
Florence strengthens to potentially catastrophic Cat 4 hurricane
Show More
All evacuations lifted for Snell Fire in Napa County
I-5 reopens in Shasta County; Delta Fire grows to 40,903 acres
Fire marshal investigating Santa Clara house fire
Teacher suspended over 'moral foundations' test referencing incest
SoCal man accused of molesting girl at daycare run at his home
More News