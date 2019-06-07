Business

Disneyland to offer child care financial assistance for employees

ANAHEIM, Calif. -- The Walt Disney Company has announced it will spend $10 million a year on a program to help Disneyland employees pay for child care.

The initiative launches this fall to help reduce some of the financial burden for child care for full- and part-time hourly and salaried cast members with children 12 years old and younger.

The company said it will build on existing programs that help workers with child care needs.

"Making quality childcare more accessible and affordable is the latest addition to a growing package of innovative programs that reflect our ongoing commitment to expand opportunities and improve the lives of our cast members. As with our Disney Aspire education initiative, my hope is that everyone who can benefit from this support will take full advantage of it," Disney CEO Bob Iger said.

The Walt Disney company is the parent company of this station.
