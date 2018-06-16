Disneyland workers continue to put pressure on their parent company, calling for higher wages.A delegation of employees, their union representatives and supporters delivered a petition on Friday with what they say are more than 120,000 signatures to Disney headquarters in Burbank, Calif.They are urging the company to implement what they call a "living wage."The delivery came just days before the Anaheim City Council is scheduled to vote on a proposed ballot measure requiring companies that benefit from city subsidies - such as Disney -- to set a $15 minimum wage."We think that $15 is a start, but a true living wage in Orange County, where Disneyland resort is, is between $18-20 an hour," California Adventure employee Artemis Bell said.A Disneyland spokesperson issued a statement calling the petition delivery a "blatant stunt" and "nothing more than political grandstanding."The statement went on to mention "an offer for our employees that includes a 36-percent increase to our minimum wage rates and significantly out-paces the state's scheduled minimum wage increases."