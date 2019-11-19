Dreamforce 2019 in full swing at San Francisco's Moscone Center

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Salesforce's annual Dreamforce convention is underway at Moscone Center. The sold out event, which will be held from Tuesday through Friday, expects 171,000 attendees as the world's largest software conference.
ABC7 News' Dion Lim was at the kickoff event, where she was invited to speak at the Women's Networking Reception on Monday evening. Lim and other executive-level women talked about the importance of authenticity and diversity in leadership within the workplace, which was also a theme in her new book, "Make Your Moment."
Among executive business leaders were Salesforce's Co-CEO's Keith Block and Marc Benioff, who gave opening keynotes to start the four-day event.
Notable speakers include Apple CEO Tim Cook, who will speak on Tuesday, and former U.S. President Barack Obama, who will speak on Friday. Warriors star Stephen Curry and his celebrity chef wife Ayesha, USWNT's Megan Rapinoe, soccer star David Beckham and journalist Gretchen Carlson are some of the guests at the event.
Fleetwood Mac headlines the Dreamforce concert at Oracle Park on Wednesday. Tickets to attend are over $1,000, with proceeds to UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital.
Traffic congestion is anticipated in and around Moscone Center between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. daily for the duration of the street closures at Howard Street from 3rd to 4th streets. Commuters are encouraged to take public transportation.
The following Muni routes will be affected: 8 Bayshore; 8AX Bayshore A Express; 8BX Bayshore B Express; 10 Townsend; 12 Folsom; 14 Mission; 14R Mission Rapid; 14X Mission Express; 30 Stockton; 45 Union/Stockton; 81X Caltrain Express; and 82X Levi Plaza Express.
Street closures for the tech event will be in effect until Sunday.
