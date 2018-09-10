Dress for less: The 5 best thrift stores in Oakland

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top thrift stores in Oakland, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next.
1. Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles
Photo: uhuru furniture & collectibles/Yelp
Topping the list is Uhuru Furniture & Collectibles. Located at 3742 Grand Ave. (between Bonham Way and Sunnyslope Avenue), the nonprofit furniture and home decor shop is the highest rated thrift shop in Oakland, boasting four stars out of 109 reviews on Yelp.
This establishment is one ofthe African People's Education and Defense Fund's economic development projects. The store raises funds, offers free furniture and collectible pick ups, sells donated furniture and other items back into the community, and works with hundreds of volunteers every year.
2. Out Of The Closet - Oakland
Photo: out of the closet/Yelp
Next up is Lake Merritt's Out of the Closet, situated at 238 E. 18th St. (between Athol and Third avenues). With four stars out of 82 reviews on Yelp, the used, vintage, and consignment spot has proven to be a local favorite.
According to the business' website, the store donates 96 cents from every dollar to the AIDS Healthcare Foundation's HIV/AIDS programs and services. Out of the Closet specializes in used clothing in an array of different styles, featuring everything from brand-name sneakers and button-down shirts to that hard-to-find, perfectly worn-in leather jacket.
3. Urban Furniture
Photo: urban furniture/Yelp
Urban Furniture, located at 3237 Grand Ave. (between Elwood and Santa Clara avenues), is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the shop four stars out of 62 reviews.
While furniture like sectional sofas and six-drawer dressers is part of the mix, this store sells a little bit of everything: jewelry, decor, tableware, vintage kitchen appliances and used clothing. The establishment also offers a robust used book selection.
4. American Cancer Society Discovery Shop
Photo: american cancer society discovery shop/Yelp
American Cancer Society Discovery Shop, a used, vintage and consignment spot that offers women's clothing and more on Piedmont Avenue, is another go-to, with four stars out of 63 Yelp reviews. Head over to 127 41st St. (between Glen and Piedmont avenues) to see for yourself.
According to the organization's website, all donations are tax-deductible and all proceeds support the American Cancer Society. The shop's inventory rotates regularly, and on display, you can find used clothing, shoes, handbags, jewelry, antiques, furniture, artwork, decor and a selection of various household items.
5. Kostum
Photo: kostum/Yelp
Last but not least is Kostum, which has earned four stars out of 42 reviews on Yelp. You can find the consignment shop, which offers women's clothing and more, at 4020 Piedmont Ave. (between Glen Avenue and 40th Street).
Husband and wife owners Robert Spreitzenbarth and Tamera Ducket select items based on quality and brands, and offer a selection of used clothing and accessories like vintage leather handbags, footwear, a selection of jewelry, and vintage ladies' clothing and accessories.