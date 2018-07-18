EBAY

eBay eliminating nearly 300 jobs in Bay Area cities

Online auction house eBay is eliminating nearly 300 jobs at sites around the Bay Area. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Online auction house eBay is eliminating nearly 300 jobs at sites around the Bay Area.

The job cuts will be completed by Friday, according to our media partners, the Mercury News.

Affected employees were notified at the end of last month.

The cuts include more than 220 jobs at the company's headquarters in San Jose, more than 40 in San Francisco and five in Brisbane.

Chris Nguyen will have more on this story on ABC7 News at 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. Click here to follow him on Twitter.
