SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Powered scooters returned to San Francisco streets Monday after months of hiatus as the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency reviewed and selected two companies to operate in the city.
"Today powered scooter companies, Scoot and Skip, will roll out their scooters as part of our one-year pilot program. Scoot and Skip were chose out of 12 applications because they prioritized the city's concerns around safety, disabled access, equity and accountability," SFMTA officials said.
VIDEO: Electric scooter do's and don'ts in San Francisco
The two companies already had a presence in San Francisco. Scoot has been operating their motorcycle service for seven years. Scoot general manager Bob Walsh says this has given the company a leg-up against the competition when applying for permits. While Skip has been headquartered in the Mission District for more than a year, they chose not to launch right away and instead work on launching a scooter program in Washington, DC first.
Skip's Co-Founder and CEO Sanjay Dastoor says that experience was key to their success in landing a contract with the city.
"We had really positive response from Washington DC and we hope to see the same from San Francisco. What we found is with scooter sharing and working with the city on this type of regulated program is it's more important to be welcome in the city than be first."
RELATED: Lime's restraining order denied, electric scooters to be back on SF streets
The scooters themselves both have decidedly different appearances and functions. Both company's scooters feature wider footboards and larger wheels for stability and added safety. Walsh says the Scoot brand Kicks also have a removable battery and both front and back brakes. Dastoor spoke of his company's suspension system for added comfort, along with front and back lights.
Under the new pilot program, powered scooters will not be allowed on sidewalks, including the Embarcadero Promenade. Users will be required to wear a helmet. Both companies, Scoot and Skip, are offering users free helmets through their website or community events.
The SFMTA is also asking riders to park the scooters upright and near bike racks or by the curbside. Scooters should not be parked on sidewalks or near building entrances and away from ramps or blue, yellow or white curbs, to avoid blocking the path of a person who is disabled.
RELATED: Scooter company Lime says SF permit process was biased
Additionally, riders should always ride scooters in the bike or travel lane and obey traffic signals and signs, according to the SFMTA.
More information about both scooter companies and how to get your free helmet, visit: www.scoot.co and www.skipscooters.com.
After 3.5 months, they’re BA-ack! SF’s scooter 🛴 pilot program kicks off today w/@SkipScooters @ScootNetworks. What has changed including how you can get a free helmet ⛑ 4pm @abc7newsbayarea 📺 pic.twitter.com/X5zAncHzbg— Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) October 15, 2018