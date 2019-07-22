Equifax will pay up to $700 million to settle with the Federal Trade Commission and others over a 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private information of nearly 150 million people.
The proposed settlement with the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, if approved by the federal district court Northern District of Georgia, will provide up to $425 million in monetary relief to consumers, a $100 million civil money penalty, and other relief. The bureau coordinated its investigation with the Federal Trade Commission and attorneys general from across the U.S.
The announcement Monday confirms a report by The Wall Street Journal that the credit reporting agency had reached a deal with the U.S.
The breach was one of the largest affecting people's private information. Atlanta-based Equifax did not notice the attack for more than six weeks.
The compromised data also included birth dates, addresses, driver license numbers and credit card numbers.
According to a press release from California Attorney General Xavier Becerra's office, affected consumers may get more information about the $425 million restitution fund by going to www.equifaxbreachsettlement.com or calling the settlement administrator at 1-833-759-2982.
Becerra's office also eligible consumers may receive cash reimbursement for time or money spent trying to avoid or recover from fraud or identity theft because of the breach, as well as limited reimbursement for payments for Equifax credit monitoring or identity theft protection subscriptions. Eligible consumers may also receive free credit monitoring services for a period of up to ten years, or, alternatively, a cash payment for buying a different credit monitoring service.
Equifax to pay up to $700 million in breach settlement
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News