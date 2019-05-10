facebook

Bay Area experts weigh in on Facebook co-founder's opinion to break up company

By
MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Cracking down on Facebook. Co-founder Chris Hughes made his case in an op-ed in Thursday's New York Times calling for the Federal government to break up the company that he helped create with his former college roommate, Mark Zuckerberg.

This comes as Facebook prepares to merge the technology behind its three messaging platforms: Facebook Messenger, Instagram, and WhatsApp.

"Large unregulated companies are not necessarily considering the downstream effects of some of the decisions they're making today," said Ann Skeet, Senior Director at Santa Clara University's Markkula Center for Applied Ethics.

"Norms are shifting in our society about how we're going to define success, and biggest isn't always best," she said. "And making the most money isn't the only thing we need to be thinking about."

RELATED: Facebook co-founder calls for social media company to be broken up

South Bay Congressman Ro Khanna appeared on ABC7's Midday Live on Thursday saying our focus on innovation must be balanced with a commitment to consumer privacy and promoting competition.

"My view is that we can't just reflexively be breaking companies up," he said. "What we need to look at is how do we prevent anti-competitive platform privilege, which means companies shouldn't be able to privilege their own products."

In response to the op-ed Facebook executive Nick Clegg said in part:

"You don't enforce accountability by calling for the breakup of a successful American company. Accountability of tech companies can only be achieved through the painstaking introduction of new rules for the internet."

RELATED: Zuckerberg promises 'complete overhaul' of Facebook geared towards user privacy at F8

Many say regulation can serve as a check on Zuckerberg's power.

"We need social media that are careful about fake news. We need social media that succeed because they're well-run companies, and not just because they have dominant market share," said Robert Chapman Wood from the San Jose State University's Lucas College of Business.

As founder, CEO, and chairman of the board, Zuckerberg currently controls 60-percent of the company's voting shares.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmenlo parkfacebooksocial mediatechnologyu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergapp
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Dr. Priscilla Chan launches new program to fight rare diseases
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
Mom says she was racially profiled, accused of shoplifting at San Leandro Kohl's
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News