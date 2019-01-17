Explore the 4 newest businesses to debut in Daly City

Sephora
Photo: Jennifer C P./Yelp
Cosmetics giant Sephora recently opened an outpost in the Serramonte Center, at Suite 153-D.
The retailer has multiple locations throughout the country. In addition to offering beauty products, it has personalized makeup services and classes and skincare services and classes, such as facials. Read more about it here.
Guerrero's Taqueria 3
Photo: guerrero's taqueria 3/Yelp
Stroll past 2408 Junipero Serra Blvd., Unit B and you'll find Guerrero's Taqueria 3, a new Mexican restaurant offering seafood, brunch and more.
On the menu, you'll find classic Mexican favorites like tacos, burritos, quesadillas and tortas. Soft drinks and beer are also available. The business also offers catering. See the full menu here.
Krispy Krunchy Chicken
Photo: gordon a./Yelp
Krispy Krunchy Chicken is a new fast-food fried chicken joint located at 505 Skyline Drive. The eatery joins many other locations nationwide. On the menu, you'll find breakfast as well as lunch and dinner, including honey butter biscuits, blueberry biscuits and empanadas. See the full menu here.
Total Wine & More
Photo: total wine & more/Yelp
Total Wine & More is a new spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more that's located at 311 Gellert Blvd.
Yelper Stephanie Joyce D. wrote approvingly of the broad selection: "They have whole aisles, left and right, dedicated to different countries. An aisle for French reds, an aisle for French whites-- entire sections of wine assigned to various regions of wine production. ... Until Total Wine, I've endured pangs of frustration just trying to find items as simple as a good, moderately-priced bottle of burgundy or even sherry."