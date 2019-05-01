facebook

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused of insider trading

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top Facebook executives have been hit with a complaint accusing them of insider trading.

The suit also blames them for the privacy scandals that have rocked Facebook and its stock value since 2016.

RELATED: Zuckerberg promises 'complete overhaul' of Facebook geared towards user privacy at F8

The shareholder complaint was filed today in Delaware. It also names Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and four other Facebook board members, including PayPal founder Peter Thiel.

A Facebook spokesperson issued a statement that the "lawsuit is without merit."

See more stories on Facebook.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessmenlo parkpeter thielfacebooksocial mediatechnologylawsuitu.s. & worldmark zuckerbergappsheryl sandberg
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FACEBOOK
Dr. Priscilla Chan launches new program to fight rare diseases
Facebook fined $5B as FTC adds oversight for privacy violations
Mom says she was racially profiled, accused of shoplifting at San Leandro Kohl's
Police officers fired over post suggesting AOC should be shot
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Family, friends react to arrest of Bay Area men charged with murder of Italian police officer
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
Show More
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
More TOP STORIES News