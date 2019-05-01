Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg accused of insider trading

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- CEO Mark Zuckerberg and other top Facebook executives have been hit with a complaint accusing them of insider trading.The suit also blames them for the privacy scandals that have rocked Facebook and its stock value since 2016.The shareholder complaint was filed today in Delaware. It also names Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg and four other Facebook board members, including PayPal founder Peter Thiel.A Facebook spokesperson issued a statement that the "lawsuit is without merit."