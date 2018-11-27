BUSINESS

'Facebook is the new cigarettes': Salesforce CEO weighs in on Facebook trust issues

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff weighs in on trust issues at Facebook, saying the social media site is "the new cigarettes". (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is weighing in on the trust issues surrounding Facebook after several data breaches plagued the company.

Benioff says the most important thing a company must ensure is the trust of its clients. He says for many Facebook is addicting and is the "new cigarettes".

