Facebook selloff puts pressure on CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Facebook just set a new record for the biggest one-day loss in value for any public company in history -- a loss of $119 billion. Analysts are saying it's reaction in part to a financial forecast its own executives made Wednesday, talking to analysts. But also because of the lack of speed in addressing a myriad of privacy issues.

MENLO PARK, Calif. (KGO) --
Facebook just set a new record for the biggest one-day loss in value for any public company in history -- a loss of $119 billion. Analysts are saying it's reaction in part to a financial forecast its own executives made Wednesday, talking to analysts. But also because of the lack of speed in addressing a myriad of privacy issues.

If Mark Zuckerberg thought he was under pressure when he testified before Congress in April, that's no match for the pressure he's under now from investors. They're sending a message that he needs to get on top of a list of big challenges -- from the way Facebook data has been used to target advertising and to shape public opinion, to addressing privacy issues.

Robert Eberhard is management professor at Santa Clara University's Leavey School of Business.

"He's reached kind of the limits of his abilities," he said.

Prof. Eberhart isn't suggesting Zuckerberg will or needs to step down. After all, he controls 60 percent of company's stock.

"The problem is," Eberhart continued, "you don't learn in computer science the techniques of managing a global company that involves governments, that involves diverse shareholders, that involves diverse political interests."

Facebook executives precipitated the selloff when they forecast slower growth and lower operating margins as it sinks more money into security features. User numbers are also a problem.

"It's losing its teenage audience, and that's very important," said technology analyst Larry Magid. "It's getting it in Instagram, but losing it on the Facebook service. And so I think there's a lot of questions about whether this company is going to continue to grow and ultimately, if you project far enough, whether it might start to shrink."

Facebook has added Instagram; Oculus, a virtual reality headset; and WhatsApp for messaging to help it grow. But it's now having to police what people post.

"They have so many things going in so many directions with so many billions of people communicating stuff that in a lot of cases is incorrect information," said technology analyst Tim Bajarin of Creative Strategies.

To put things in perspective, Facebook stock dropped almost 12 percent six years ago this week over concerns whether it could generate revenue from placing ads on mobile devices. The critics were wrong. Today, just over 90 percent of its revenues are from mobile.

