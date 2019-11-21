barack obama

Fans line up to see former President Obama speak at Salesforce's Dreamforce conference

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Hundreds of people got up early Thursday morning hoping to secure a seat to see former President Barak Obama in San Francisco.



The 44th president will give a keynote speech at the Dreamforce conference at Moscone Center. Later in the day he will attend a Democratic fundraiser in Los Altos Hills.

Also speaking at Dreamforce Thursday is soccer star Megan Rapinoe. Her keynote, in the afternoon, will focus on her journey from being an athlete to fighting for women's equality.

Other speakers during this year's conference included Apple CEO Tim Cook, Stephen Curry, Ayesha Curry and David Beckham.

The 2019 Dreamforce conference wraps up Friday.

