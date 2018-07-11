KARDASHIAN FAMILY

Forbes: Kylie Jenner on track to become youngest self-made billionaire

Just two months after Kylie Jenner stopped by her San Francisco pop-up, the 20-year-old is being recognized for building a $900 million fortune in less than three years. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (KGO) --
Just two months after Kylie Jenner stopped by her San Francisco pop-up, the 20-year-old is being recognized for building a $900 million fortune in less than three years.

The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters is on the cover of Forbes Magazine.



Jenner is on verge of becoming the youngest self-made billionaire thanks to her cosmetics business.

It's easy to understand why -- here's a look at the huge line and crowds to get into the Kylie Cosmetics shop on Grant Avenue in San Francisco back in May.

Jenner launched the brand in 2016 and Forbes now values her company at nearly $800 million. If you include endorsement deals, her reality-show and TV programs then Jenner's worth balloons to $900 million, according to Forbes.

KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop
KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop (1 of 3)

KYLIE IN SF: The lip kit legacy and phenomenon of the Kylie Cosmetics pop-up shop

With a splash of pink paint on Grant Avenue, Kylie Jenner made San Francisco makeup junkies' dreams come true as her pop-up boutique began its special run in the City by the Bay.

