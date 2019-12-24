uber

Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick to resign from Uber board

Travis Kalanick attends a gala on Monday, May 6, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Former Uber CEO Travis Kalanick has resigned from the company's board.

hat means Kalanick has effectively severed all ties from the company he founded.

In a statement, Uber said Kalanick is leaving to focus on new business and philanthropic endeavors.

Kalnaick was ousted from Uber in 2017 over concerns he fostered an unhealthy workplace environment, but he remained on the board.

Kalanick said in a statement he is proud of all that Uber has achieved.

See more stories and videos related to Uber.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssan franciscorideshareuber
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UBER
SF couple says Uber driver wouldn't let them out of SUV
New California laws in 2020
Report: More scooters released in San Francisco
WATCH IN 60: UPS truck robberies, Airbnb crackdown, Uber safety report
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Clerk shoots, kills robbery suspect at Kam's Market in Bay Point
AccuWeather Christmas Eve forecast: Next storm arrives today
NORAD tracking Santa on flight around the world
1 dead, firefighter injured after 2-alarm fire in San Francisco
Union Pacific and San Jose team up to keep railroad tracks clear
CA deputies pull over drivers, surprise them with cash
100-mile-per-hour snowstorm whips through Sierra
Show More
Keep return policies in mind when shopping for holiday gifts
Smash-and-grab at SoCal mall sets off panic
Arendelle Castle Yule Log on Disney+
70 Years of ABC7: Bay Area's 'Most Wanted News Team' deputized to raise ratings
New California laws in 2020
More TOP STORIES News