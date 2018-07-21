BUSINESS

Four-day work week called 'resounding success' after New Zealand company's experiment

EMBED </>More Videos

Perpetual Guardian, a New Zealand-based estate planning company, had all of its 240 employees work four-day weeks over an eight-week period in March and April, calling the trial a "resounding success." (Shutterstock)

Danny Clemens
AUCKLAND, New Zealand --
A company that temporarily gave all of its employees a four-day work week with no reduction in pay now says the experiment was a resounding success.

Perpetual Guardian, a New Zealand-based estate planning company, had all of its 240 employees work four-day weeks over an eight-week period in March and April. The company hired two academic researchers -- Dr. Helen Delaney of the University of Auckland Business School and Prof. Jarrod Haar of the Auckland University of Technology -- to measure the experiment's impact on a variety of factors like productivity, employee stress levels and work-life balance.


The company announced this week that the trial brought improvements across the board: work-life balance, engagement, organizational commitment and work stimulation all climbed while stress levels fell when compared to pre-trial measurements.

Harr, a professor of human resource management, noted that Perpetual Guardian overperformed in most metrics even before the four-week trial. Post-trial, he said the improved numbers were "easily the highest I have seen" compared to national statistics.

Delaney added that employees felt more empowered and innovated so that they could work more productively over the course of the trial. Notably, employees reduced internet usage not related to work.

Amid the myriad improvements, one important metric stood out from the rest.

"Our leadership team reported that there was broadly no change in company outputs pre and during the trial," Perpetual Guardian founder Andrew Barnes said. "They perceived no reduction in job performance and the survey data showed a marginal increase across most teams."

Beyond the benefits seen in the workplace, Barnes said there could be wider implications should the four-day work week be more widely adopted.

"If you can take 20 percent of people off the roads every day, what does that mean? If you have fewer people in the office at any one time, can we make smaller offices? If people work more efficiently or remotely, coming to the office less frequently, what does that mean for urban design?" he asked.

Despite the success, Perpetual Guardian's four-day work week isn't becoming permanent quite yet. Though Barnes called the outcome "promising," he said his team was in the process of determining ways to implement the compressed work week "where appropriate."

"The learnings and challenges that were uncovered as part of the trial raise a number of questions that we will work through to ensure we address areas that need improvement or further innovation in order to increase flexibility and productivity," he said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesshealthscienceu.s. & worldresearchworkplace
BUSINESS
Sister act: Village Place opens in Outer Richmond
Wells Fargo refunding tens of millions of dollars for hidden charges
Consumer Catch-up: Third-party rent, salmonella outbreak
Chick-fil-A discontinues popular Cow Calendar
More Business
Top Stories
Highway 24 reopens in Orinda after deadly crash
Missouri duck boat accident survivor shares her story
How to help duck boat victims and their families
ABC's 'More In Common' debuts on Facebook Watch
Battle of the Bay between Giants and A's sold out
Rugby World Cup Sevens 2018 takes over AT&T Park
NYPD files department charges against officer in Garner's death
Coworkers discover mother of four killed in Richmond apartment, no suspects named
Show More
Mom asked to move while breastfeeding in pool alleges discrimination
Branson duck boat accident victims: What we know
Missing baby found safe, father taken into custody in Harlem
Famous SF bakery in the Mission District set to close next month
Woman struck by lightning at music festival may have been on cellphone
More News