Fresh arrivals: 5 new spots to visit in San Jose for groceries, wedding gowns and more

Smart & Final Extra
Photo: kashish a./Yelp
Smart & Final Extra is a grocery store chain that recently opened a new location downtown at 1290 W. San Carlos St. According to its website, visitors can expect grocery store convenience and low warehouse prices in one stop, with both national and private label brands. This new store also offers a bulk foods section, craft beer and wine.
Tastea
Tastea is a tea shop with multiple locations that has a new outlet at 3247 S. White Road in Evergreen. Specialty drinks include Peach Me Sweetea, a peach and strawberry black tea; The Unknown, a mango and passion fruit black tea with diced longan; and Tootea Fruitea, a kiwi and pineapple black tea with diced jackfruit, lychee and longan.
Craving the classics? Tastea offers premium jasmine green iced tea with salted cream and peach organic white iced tea. A variety of milk teas, cold brew coffees and smoothies are also on offer, along with snacks like popcorn chicken and fries.
Raaga School of Music
Photo: raaga school of music/Yelp
Stroll past 5353 Almaden Expressway, Suite D-208, in Cambrian Park and you'll find Raaga School of Music. The music school offers a variety of Indian classical music classes, including Hindustani and Carnatic vocals, Carnatic violin and Tabla.
Hindustani music places more emphasis on improvisation and exploring all aspects of a raga, while Carnatic music is primarily composition based, the business says on its website. Further descriptions of available courses can be found here.
Modern Love Bridal
Photo: modern love bridal/Yelp
Head over to 2280 Lincoln Ave., Suite 290 in Willow Glen and you'll find Modern Love Bridal, a spot to sell your gowns or find a new one. Those looking to consign will collect 50 percent of the selling price, as well as contribute to a more environmentally friendly way to shop.
Shoppers will find a selection of once-worn and new wedding gowns that range from $300 to $2,400.
Kusan Uyghur Cuisine
Photo: yolwas h./Yelp
Kusan Uyghur Cuisine is a new restaurant that has debuted at 1516 N. Fourth St. in North San Jose. Start off with cucumber salad or eggplant with mashed garlic. Lamb kebabs, lamb chops and naan are also available. Specialties include bone-in chicken, polo with salad or yogurt and braised lamb shank with naan.
For those craving soup, check out the Lanzhou beef noodle soup or the lentil noodle soup. End your night with the housemade yogurt, or wash down your meal with Uyghur special milk tea.