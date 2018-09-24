From a candy museum to a dancewear shop, meet the 3 newest SoMa businesses

Candytopia
767 Market St.
Photo: Candytopia/Yelp
Candytopia is a candy-focused art museum/Instagram shooting gallery, which also has an outpost in New York. The pop-up, which will only be around for three months, celebrates confectionery through a series of about a dozen interactive art installations, from flying unicorn pigs to a marshmallow tsunami. All ages are welcome.
With a 3.5-star Yelp rating out of 17 reviews, Candytopia is getting uneven feedback, but it's still early days.
Yelper Keizzel C., who reviewed Candytopia on September 9, wrote, "Surprisingly, I felt that Candytopia wasn't as busy as other pop-ups, and it wasn't that hard to get photo-ops. It's also great because you can touch all the art pieces in all the rooms (just don't lick or bite, as they say). It's a pretty small exhibit, but you should definitely take your time to explore everything."
Yelper Roman L. wrote, "It was fun and very interesting. The amount of candy and hours that went into building these unique pieces is amazing."
Candytopia is open from 10 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Sunday.
ALX Gastropub
680 Folsom St., Suite 125
Photo: alx gastropub/Yelp
ALX Gastropub is a gastropub from the team behind Alexander's Steakhouse. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, the spot defines itself on its website as a "pub, bar or tavern that offers meals of high quality."
The menu of dressed-up comfort food includes Totes M'Goats tater tots with goat cheese, housemade ketchup and pickle mayo; mac and cheese with five-year aged cheddar, Gouda, Parmesan, Gruyere, Monterey Jack and breadcrumbs; and "water buffalo" wings topped with hot sauce, cilantro, mint, lime and fish sauce. Sandwiches, salads, and more are also available. (Find the full menu here.)
ALX Gastropub's current Yelp rating of four stars out of 29 reviews indicates a positive reception.
Yelper Arlene C. wrote, "Trendy contemporary vibe here. Staff is friendly and welcoming. Brittany took our order and graciously answered our questions. For $15 you get a really juicy burger in a buttery roll, with just the right amount of fries."
Yelper David B. wrote, "The goat cheese tater tots are worth running over here to order. Crispy, fluffy goodness! Apart from that, the food was fine. Solid service."
ALX Gastropub is open from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekdays and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on weekends.
SF Dance Gear
351 Ninth St., Suite 101
Photo: bogee b./Yelp
SF Dance Gear is a dancewear and accessories store. Visitors can expect to find an array of pointe and tap shoes, tights, leotards, toe tape, skirts, tutus and more. Accessories like ribbons, hair nets, glue, stitch kits, key-chains and more are also available. Check out the store's website for more details.
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, SF Dance Gear has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Bogee B., who reviewed SF Dance Gear on August 8, wrote, "I came looking for a leotard for my daughter and found many options. They also have a nice selection of dance shoes, accessories, leggings, etc. Metered street parking wasn't too difficult to find."
Yelper B K. wrote, "So happy they have opened! Such nice people. I appreciated all the help for ballet gear. Nice, brightly lit space too."
SF Dance Gear is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. from Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. on Sunday.