From a sushi spot to a psychedelic pop-up, get to know SoMa's 5 newest businesses

Hakashi Japanese Bar & Grill
474 Third St.
Photo: Felicia D./Yelp
Taking over for Indian spot Ruchis, Hakashi Japanese Bar & Grill is a new Japanese restaurant from chef Julio Zapata, who's worked for more than 20 years as a sushi chef at local restaurants like Iiji Sushi, Sushi Ran and Ebisu.
Hakashi offers an accessibly priced list of maki, sashimi and nigiri, served at tables or at the long sushi bar. Appetizers include classic fare like edamame and gyoza, as well as original creations like "daigo shots," a small goblet layered with diced hamachi, quail egg, ponzu, tobiko, onions, avocado, crispy rice and truffle oil.
For those who don't feel like fish, a selection of substantial main dishes includes steaks, udon soups and donburi. There's also wine, beer, sake and shochu cocktails on offer.
Hakashi currently holds 4.5 stars out of 15 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Andrew L. wrote, "The attention to detail was noticeable in the sashimi presentation -- both surprising and very welcome. The food was delicious. The chef's choice sashimi platter reflected knowledge of fish and good knife work."
Reviewer Andrew T. noted, "This place blew my mind with its quality of fish, and even more so with its amazing service. One of the servers really heightened our experience with his enthusiasm and knowledge of the food."
Hakashi Japanese Bar & Grill is open from 5-10 p.m. daily.
Feast
1025 Market St.
Photo: Micah B./Yelp
Feast is a pop-up restaurant open at the Onedome entertainment space through April 13.
Billed as an "immersive and interactive dining experience," the food is presented at a single communal table, on which the operators project a constantly shifting light show set to a digital music backdrop.
Feast's five-course menu, designed to pair with the light show, offers a salad, soup, two entrees and dessert from chef Nick Ronan (The Pawn Shop, Beso). Each course has a vegan option; for example, omnivores get filet mignon for the fourth course, while vegan diners enjoy a caramelized leek and endive tarte tatin.
The $160 ticket also includes two drinks, a "welcome herbal elixir," and admission to one of two on-site digital arts exhibits -- LMNL, which features 14 rooms of installations, or The Unreal Garden, an AR/VR exhibit with work by six different artists. Afterwards, patrons receive free admission to nearby nightclub Monarch.
FEAST currently holds five stars out of six reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Alex L. noted, "You are asked to join 30 other diners in a single long table in a room garlanded with flowers. The table itself is a giant projection mapping surface that you can interact with. Over the next hour and a half, we received five sumptuous courses, each one designed to harmonize with the visuals on the table and the music playing."
Yelper Ben M. wrote, "This was spectacular. Atmosphere, food, hospitality, visuals, drinks. Perfect night out."
FEAST is open from 6 a.m.-10 p.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday-Wednesday.)
Slices
330 Townsend St.
Photo: Nic Z./Yelp
Slices is a new spot to score pizza and salads, right across the street from the Caltrain station.
The eponymous pizza slices are served Roman-style, baked in large steel pans and sliced into squares. Pepperoni, margherita and a few other standard styles are always available, alongside a rotating selection of specialty pies. On the side, look for the house meatballs or one of four salads. There's no booze, but soda, San Pellegrino and three flavors of lemonade are offered.
With a four-star Yelp rating out of 11 reviews on Yelp, Slices has been getting positive attention.
Ken G. noted, "This is a great addition to an area with really hit-or-miss spots for food. They have a good array of options, including different kinds of meat and vegetarian. The price point is typical for San Francisco."
Yelper Nic Z. wrote, "The location is convenient to Caltrain (it's steps from the station), so you can grab a slice for your commute or eat inside; they have tons of seating, including tables and barstools by the window. Staff were super friendly, and brought our pizza and a couple waters right to our table."
Slices is open from 11 a.m.-8:30 p.m. on Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Miniso
865 Market St., Unit C18
Photo: L Z./Yelp
Miniso is a new low-cost Japanese Chinese department store in the Westfield Mall.
The Tokyo-based chain, co-founded by Japanese designer Miyake Junya and Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu, has outlets around the world. Its diverse product mix includes everything from kitchenware, organizers and electronics to health and beauty supplies, toys and clothing. There's even some food, including imported candy and beverages.
With a 4.5-star rating out of three reviews on Yelp, Miniso has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Miri L., who reviewed Miniso on March 3, wrote, "I super love the stuff here. It's cute for one thing, and they have everything you need, from household goods to cell phone cases to perfume. Their perfume smells like those $60 Versace perfumes, but at an affordable price. They even sell purses."
Yumiko H. noted, "The store is so useful when we want to buy something such as stationery, household goods and products for a party at an affordable price. Everything is very simple, and they use soft colors for their products."
The Pressroom and Mercantile at The Box SF
1073 Howard St.
Photo: Neev P./Yelp
Finally, The Pressroom and Mercantile is an antiques store and print shop located on the ground floor of events space The Box SF.
Designed to look like a Gold Rush-era general store, the shop stocks a huge collection of ephemera and collectibles from the late 19th century and early 20th century. Old beer cans, post cards, books, match books, games, posters -- the list goes on. It also operates an authentic 1838 letterpress, allowing visitors to make reproductions or create new designs for sale.
The Pressroom and Mercantile at The Box SF currently holds five stars out of three reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Cory N., who reviewed The Pressroom and Mercantile at The Box SF on February 2, wrote, "The place is just jawdropping in the immensity of its collection, its layout, and the number of amazing and interesting tidbits of history. If you love history, or if you collect anything, you've got to check this place out."
Andrew L. noted, "If you close your eyes and walked into the Pressroom, you'd think you were transported into a store 100 years in the past. There are various rooms to explore, and millions of objects to look at."
The Pressroom and Mercantile at The Box SF is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. daily.
