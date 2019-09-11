Fry's Electronics denies it's closing despite empty shelves

If you shop at Fry's Electronics, you may have noticed some empty shelves, but the retailer insists it's making changes, and not going out of business.People have even posted photos on social media showing bare displays.Some people are speculating about the chain's future while others blame President Trump's trade war with China.ABC7 News media partner, the Mercury News, reports Fry's is changing how it stocks merchandise, and that its not closing any stores, except for the Palo Alto location.