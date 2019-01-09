BUSINESS

Get to know the 5 newest businesses to open in Burlingame

Photo: ThredUP/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to hit up the newest restaurant and retail additions to Burlingame? From a fancy ice cream shop to a high-tech approach to used clothing, read on for a rundown of the newest hot spots to arrive near you.

Bayroot Lebanese Restaurant



Photo: Bayroot Lebanese Restaurant/Yelp

Bayroot Lebanese Restaurant has opened its doors at 1130 Broadway.

Start with cold appetizers like hummus, baba ghanoush and moussaka, or hot ones including falafel, grilled prawns and sauteed sausages with pomegranate juice. Then, have a soup or salad, or just go straight to entrees like kafta kebab, grilled fish or a green bean stew with onions, garlic and bell peppers.

In addition to the food, there is a fire pit outside, around which guests puff on flavored tobacco through a hookah, and live music and belly dancing are regularly featured.

Centro Pizza



Photo: Centro Pizza/Yelp

Centro Pizza is a new spot to score pizza that's located in the historic Broadway Hardware building at 1326 Broadway.

The owners -- who also operate Sapore Italiano -- have hired a pizza-maker direct from Florence who uses a wood-fired oven to create a light and chewy Neapolitan-style crust. Expect personal pizzas like the classic Margherita, the meatball pie or the Cali-bria made with kale, ricotta, lemon, basil, chili flake and garlic. There are also salads, bruschetta and garlic bread, plus craft beer on tap and a varied wine list.

La Matcha Cafe



Photo: Wendy L./Yelp

Next, La Matcha Cafe has opened on the lobby floor of the Peninsula Professional Center at 1828 El Camino Real, Suite 102.

There you'll encounter a breakfast and lunch menu of salads and sandwiches. Among the latter are a BLT with avocado, spicy peppercorn pastrami, and egg-based breakfast sandwiches served all day. Be sure to ask about the soup of the day.

To drink, expect fruit, black and matcha teas, plus smoothies and coffee drinks.

Salt & Straw



Photo: Julie W./Yelp

Stroll past 1309 Burlingame Ave. and you'll find Salt & Straw, a new spot to score ice cream and more.

The Portland-based business with more than 15 locations brings its creative and seasonal flavors to where Kara's Cupcakes used to operate. Look for "classic flavors" like strawberry tres leches, chocolate gooey brownie, sea salt caramel and honey lavender. Sundaes and milkshakes are also available.

ThredUP



Photo: ThredUP/Yelp

Finally, ThredUP is a used clothing store that's located at 1217 Burlingame Ave.

Primarily an online-based marketplace to buy and sell women's and kids' secondhand clothes, the San Francisco-headquartered company has recently branched out into brick-and-mortar stores. At the Burlingame outlet, look for deals on lightly used jeans, shoes, bags and accessories. Or, grab one of ThredUP's "clean out kits" that help you turn your own used clothes into cash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineBurlingame
BUSINESS
Jeff Bezos, wife MacKenzie announce divorce
Latest on Momentum Auto Group and advice for customers
PG&E facing possibility of bankruptcy
Bill aimed at eliminating paper receipts is first in the nation
More Business
Top Stories
Police say roommate stole Vacaville man's $10M winning scratcher ticket
Extension granted allowing California's driver license to be used to fly
Fiona Ma ceremony becomes 'swearing' in
Commuter finds dentures left in seat on BART train
Q&A: 7 On Your Side answer Covered California questions
Harlem Globetrotters return to ABC7 sports department for rematch
EXCLUSIVE: 3 detained, released in shooting death of Peninsula teen
Rare penny could be worth more than $1M
Show More
Accuweather Forecast: Cloudy with a chance of showers
First BART train through the Transbay Tube left a reporter stranded
Homeless man in GoFundMe scam arrested after missing court
Politicians, firefighters react to Pres. Trump's FEMA threat
SoCal teen survives shark attack near San Luis Obispo, gets 50 stitches
More News