Get to know the 5 newest businesses to open in Burlingame

Bayroot Lebanese Restaurant
Photo: Bayroot Lebanese Restaurant/Yelp
Bayroot Lebanese Restaurant has opened its doors at 1130 Broadway.
Start with cold appetizers like hummus, baba ghanoush and moussaka, or hot ones including falafel, grilled prawns and sauteed sausages with pomegranate juice. Then, have a soup or salad, or just go straight to entrees like kafta kebab, grilled fish or a green bean stew with onions, garlic and bell peppers.
In addition to the food, there is a fire pit outside, around which guests puff on flavored tobacco through a hookah, and live music and belly dancing are regularly featured.
Centro Pizza
Photo: Centro Pizza/Yelp
Centro Pizza is a new spot to score pizza that's located in the historic Broadway Hardware building at 1326 Broadway.
The owners -- who also operate Sapore Italiano -- have hired a pizza-maker direct from Florence who uses a wood-fired oven to create a light and chewy Neapolitan-style crust. Expect personal pizzas like the classic Margherita, the meatball pie or the Cali-bria made with kale, ricotta, lemon, basil, chili flake and garlic. There are also salads, bruschetta and garlic bread, plus craft beer on tap and a varied wine list.
La Matcha Cafe
Photo: Wendy L./Yelp
Next, La Matcha Cafe has opened on the lobby floor of the Peninsula Professional Center at 1828 El Camino Real, Suite 102.
There you'll encounter a breakfast and lunch menu of salads and sandwiches. Among the latter are a BLT with avocado, spicy peppercorn pastrami, and egg-based breakfast sandwiches served all day. Be sure to ask about the soup of the day.
To drink, expect fruit, black and matcha teas, plus smoothies and coffee drinks.
Salt & Straw
Photo: Julie W./Yelp
Stroll past 1309 Burlingame Ave. and you'll find Salt & Straw, a new spot to score ice cream and more.
The Portland-based business with more than 15 locations brings its creative and seasonal flavors to where Kara's Cupcakes used to operate. Look for "classic flavors" like strawberry tres leches, chocolate gooey brownie, sea salt caramel and honey lavender. Sundaes and milkshakes are also available.
ThredUP
Photo: ThredUP/Yelp
Finally, ThredUP is a used clothing store that's located at 1217 Burlingame Ave.
Primarily an online-based marketplace to buy and sell women's and kids' secondhand clothes, the San Francisco-headquartered company has recently branched out into brick-and-mortar stores. At the Burlingame outlet, look for deals on lightly used jeans, shoes, bags and accessories. Or, grab one of ThredUP's "clean out kits" that help you turn your own used clothes into cash.