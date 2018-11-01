SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Google workers in San Francisco, Sunnyvale to walk out in protest of treatment of women

Google employees walk off the job in a protest against what they said is the tech company's mishandling of sexual misconduct allegations on Nov. 1, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Google employees in San Francisco and Sunnyvale are joining workers around the world to walk off the job in protest of what they say is the company's lenient treatment of executives accused of sexual misconduct.

Chanting "time is up, time is up, time is up," employees staged walkouts at offices from Tokyo to Singapore to London, while hundreds of others protested outside Google's office in New York.


"We're walking out in support of those who've been harassed anywhere in the workplace and to ensure perpetrators are not rewarded or protected," said one Google employee.

The Google protest gained steam last week after a New York Times article revealed the creator of Google's Android software, Andy Rubin, received a $90 million severance package in 2014 after the company concluded sexual misconduct allegations against him were credible.
Rubin denies the allegation.

Google has since revealed 48 employees, including 13 senior managers, have been fired in recent years for sexual harassment without giving any of them severance packages.

Organizers of the walkout are calling for an end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination. They also want Google to commit to ending pay inequity and to create a publicly disclosed sexual harassment report and a clearer process for reporting complaints.

In an unsigned statement from organizers, sent from a company account, protesters called for an end to forced arbitration in cases of harassment and discrimination. They also want Google to commit to ending pay inequity and to create a publicly disclosed sexual harassment report and a clearer process for reporting complaints.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai released a statement saying he was aware of the planned walkouts and that employees would "have the support they need if they wish to participate." He went on to say, "Employees have raised constructive ideas for how we can improve our policies and our processes. We are taking in all their feedback so we can turn these ideas into action."

