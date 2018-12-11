Google's Sundar Pichai testifies on Capitol Hill

Google CEO Sundar Pichai endured more than three hours of questioning in front of the House Judiciary Committee Tuesday morning, where he addressed complaints of political bias, censored searches in China, and consumer privacy."I lead this company without political bias and work to ensure to that our products continue to operate that way," said Pichai. "To do otherwise, would be against our core principles and our business interests."Committee members shared their concerns regarding data collection and inquired about the inner workings of the search engine."If you Google the word idiot under images, a picture of Donald Trump comes up. I just did that. How would that happen? How does such search work so that that would occur?" said Rep. Zoe Lofgren, who serves California's 19th congressional district, which includes San Jose.Pichai attempted to detail the company's search engine algorithms in simple terms-- "Relevance, freshness, popularity, how other people are using it, and based on that, you know, at any given time, we try to rank and find the best results for that query."Some have expressed concern about what they call a lack of transparency from the company."The internet and internet companies have been sort of unregulated because we have a real faith in this country in freedom of speech and freedom of information, so we left them alone," said Santa Clara University political science professor Jane Curry. "When you have TV, you have radio, you have newspapers... the tradition in America was that people knew the source."As Congress debates a federal privacy bill, cyber security experts say some sort of regulation will eventually come."It's more than a wakeup call," said Silicon Valley cybersecurity expert Ahmed Banafa, who also teaches at San Jose State University. "This is shaking every single tech company about how they deal with the data. They can't just do with it whatever they want. There are consequences for that."