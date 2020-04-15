Coronavirus

Government nears lending limit on small business Paycheck Protection Program

WASHINGTON -- The government is approaching the $349 billion lending limit on its Paycheck Protection Program that is funneling relief money to the nation's small businesses.

The Small Business Administration says that as of Wednesday afternoon, it had approved more than 1.44 million loans totaling more than $311 billion - up more than $50 billion since Monday. The Trump administration has asked Congress, which set the original ceiling, for another $250 billion for the program. However, that request has stalled in the Senate.

A breakdown of the loans on the SBA website showed that as of Monday, the average loan size was $239,152, and 70% of the loans were for $150,000 and under- an amount likely sought by very small companies. At that point, loans worth $247.5 billion had been approved.

RELATED: How is coronavirus spread? Symptoms, prevention, and how to prepare for a COVID-19 outbreak

Construction firms were approved for the largest share of the loans, nearly 14%, or $34 billion. Many companies in construction are small, local or regional businesses. In second place were companies that provide professional, scientific and technical services, with 12.3% or $30.35 billion, and manufacturers were in third place with 12.25%, or $30.32 billion

Health care and social assistance companies were in fourth place about $28 billion in loans, and No. 5 was lodging and food services, with nearly $23 billion.

An email to the SBA seeking comment about the status of the program was not immediately answered.

It's unclear how much money has actually been distributed from the program, which launched April 3. Thousands of business owners are still awaiting word on their loan applications.

The country's most populous states had the most loans. Texas had the most loans although it is the second-largest state; it had over 88,000 loans worth nearly $21.8 billion. California, No. 1 in population, was second in loans, with nearly 55,000 worth nearly $20.9 billion.

Florida, third in population was also third in loans, getting just over 52,000 worth nearly $12.7 billion. New York, fourth in population and loans, had nearly 41,000 worth $11.7 billion.

But Ohio, seventh in population, was No. 5 in loans with 38,000 worth nearly $10.4 billion.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmall businesscoronavirusgovernmentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS
Coronavirus: East Bay lab uses robots to help develop COVID-19 test kits
Eastside Deli delivers meals to frontline workers
China didn't warn public of likely pandemic for 6 key days
Stimulus checks will bear Trump's name in unprecedented move
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here's why respirators, intubation needed to treat coronavirus
Live coronavirus updates: Case total in San Francisco surpasses 1,000
Coronavirus: LA mayor doesn't see mass events returning to city until 2021
Trump looks to ease distancing in places; CEOs urge caution
Coronavirus: Dems propose Americans receive $2,000 monthly payments
Gov. Newsom announces expansion of Calif.'s unemployment benefits
WATCH TOMORROW: Interactive Q&A with SJ, SF, Oakland mayors
Show More
Why scammers want you to share senior photos on social media
First responders honor medical workers in the South Bay
Support the Bay
Would you give up personal data to return to work?
Millions to receive stimulus checks today | How to check
More TOP STORIES News