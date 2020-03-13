Business

GrubHub suspending collection of up to $100 million in fees to help independent restaurants impacted by coronavirus

CHICAGO -- Grubhub announced on Friday in Chicago, where the company is based, that it's suspending collection of its marketing fees from independent restaurants across the U.S. starting Saturday.

"The City of Chicago is deeply concerned about the risk COVID-19 is placing on the health of our residents and communities, as well as the impact it's having on our working families and neighborhood economies and restaurants," said Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot at a news conference. "That is why we applaud corporate leaders like Grubhub who are stepping up with practical measures to support small businesses and their employees. Now more than ever, we must work together to ensure hardworking Chicagoans receive the support they need to thrive while also staying safe, secure, and healthy."

RELATED: Instacart, Postmates roll out no-contact delivery features amid COVID-19 outbreak

The CEO said that's up to $100 million of cash being pumped into American businesses.

"Independent restaurants are the lifeblood of our cities and feed our communities. They have been amazing long-term partners for us, and we wanted to help them in their time of need. Our business is their business -- so this was an easy decision for us to make."

Grubhub will also enable proceeds from its Donate the Change program to go toward charitable organizations that support restaurants and drivers impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak.

How to stock up for coronavirus: What you need, and why you shouldn't panic-buy
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businesssmall businessfoodcoronavirusrestaurant
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live coronavirus updates: Santa Clara Co. bans all large gatherings
Bay Area school closures related to COVID-19
Get the latest on the novel coronavirus pandemic here
Trump expected to declare national emergency over COVID-19
Coronavirus Impact: Pres.Trump addresses possible domestic travel restrictions
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Bay Area cancellations, closures related to COVID-19
Show More
Health official says coronavirus crisis could last 2 to 8 weeks
Masters golf tournament postponed due to coronavirus outbreak
San Francisco public schools to close for 3 weeks amid COVID-19 outbreak, district officials say
How to clean your phone to protect from novel coronavirus
Stocking up for coronavirus: What you need, don't need
More TOP STORIES News