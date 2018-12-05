BUSINESS

Haight's John Fluevog Shoes to host first-ever warehouse and sample sale this weekend

Photo: Camden Avery/Hoodline

By Hoodline
This weekend, Vancouver-based John Fluevog Shoes, which has a shop at 1697 Haight St., is taking over the vacant former Bang-On space next door for a big holiday warehouse and sample sale.

The designer shoe outfitter, which celebrated its 20th anniversary last winter, specializes in unique and funky shoes for both men and women, from boots to heels to sandals.

It's the first time that San Francisco will play host to Fluevog's annual warehouse sale, which is usually held in Canada.

"It's probably a good idea to get there early," said Denny Garbuio, who operates the Haight Street store. "These are all single pairs. Some of them never made it to production, or come in color combinations that were never available."

Garbuio said all shoes would all be priced at $129, with boots going for $159. By comparison, most of the designer's regular line runs in the $250-550 range.

Beyond this weekend, there are still no immediate plans for a successor to Bang-On. The onetime home of the custom T-shirt purveyor has been vacant since February.

The pop-up will be open at 1687 Haight St. this Saturday, December 8 from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., and Sunday, December 9 from 12-6 p.m.
