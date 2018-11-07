Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers may be able to grow cannabis

Pumpkin farmers in Half Moon Bay may be able to grow pot to sustain them. Preliminary results show a slight lead at 51 percent for Measure GG.It would allow starter marijuana plants to be grown in existing greenhouses in zoned areas under heavy regulation.Many farmers say they are struggling to survive. Pumpkins and the vegetables they grown can no longer sustain them.The Mullers say a cannabis company has offered to pay them nearly one million dollars a year in rental fees to grow started plants in green houses on another piece of their property about a mile from their pumpkin farm.But measure GG has been controversial. Opponents believe it would make pot more accessible to young people in the community.