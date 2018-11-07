CANNABIS WATCH

Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers may be able to grow cannabis

EMBED </>More Videos

Pumpkin farmers in Half Moon Bay may be able to grow pot to sustain them. Preliminary results show a slight lead at 51 percent for Measure GG. (KGO-TV)

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (KGO) --
Pumpkin farmers in Half Moon Bay may be able to grow pot to sustain them. Preliminary results show a slight lead at 51 percent for Measure GG.

>>> California and Bay Area election results here

>>> National election results here

It would allow starter marijuana plants to be grown in existing greenhouses in zoned areas under heavy regulation.

Many farmers say they are struggling to survive. Pumpkins and the vegetables they grown can no longer sustain them.

RELATED: Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers hoping for chance to grow businesses with cannabis

The Mullers say a cannabis company has offered to pay them nearly one million dollars a year in rental fees to grow started plants in green houses on another piece of their property about a mile from their pumpkin farm.

But measure GG has been controversial. Opponents believe it would make pot more accessible to young people in the community.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businesscannabis watchmarijuanamedical marijuanacommunity2018-electionelectionpumpkinpumpkin festivalfarmingagriculturevote 2018Half Moon Bay
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers hoping for chance to grow businesses with cannabis
CANNABIS WATCH
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers hoping for chance to grow businesses with cannabis
Sonoma Co. neighborhood files suit to stop commercial cannabis grow
Before statewide marijuana vote, Utah lawmaker tries cannabis on camera
Cannabis grower rebuilds after devastating Nuns Fire
More cannabis watch
BUSINESS
Consumer Catch-up: Robocall fighting technology, GM wipers investigation
Mountain View voters approve Measure P, 'head tax' on Google, other businesses
Consumer Catch-up: Duncan Hines cake mix recall, FCC asking tech companies for robocall help
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon drops minimum shipping, Southwest adds SJC routes
More Business
Top Stories
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
From bad to worse: Trump's media relationship frays more
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
Google identifies employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
Domestic dispute may have led to fire at SJ apartment
2018 MIDTERMS: National election results here
2018 MIDTERMS: Election results for California, Bay Area here
Show More
Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up
Should Nancy Pelosi get a 2nd tour as Speaker of the House?
Girl who inspired viral book campaign passes away
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
VIDEO: Trump spars with reporters at post-midterm election press conference
More News