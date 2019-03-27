HoneyBook, Transposit, and Odaseva top San Francisco's recent funding news

San Francisco-based fintech company HoneyBook has secured $28 million in Series C funding, according to company database Crunchbase, topping the city's recent funding headlines. The cash infusion was announced March 21 and led by Citi Ventures.
According to its Crunchbase profile, "HoneyBook is the leading financial and business management platform for solopreneurs and freelancers. Creative entrepreneurs across industries, from photographers to graphic designers and marketing professionals, connect through the platform to manage their business, collaborate and book clients -- all in one place. HoneyBook enables creative entrepreneurs to focus more on doing what they love and less on administrative tasks like invoicing and payments."
The six-year-old company has raised three previous funding rounds, including a $12 million Series C round in 2016.
The round brings total funding raised by San Francisco companies in software over the past month to $1.2 billion. The local software industry has produced 704 funding rounds over the past year, capturing a total of $19 billion in venture funding.
In other local funding news, app development company Transposit announced a $12 million Series A funding round on March 7, led by Sutter Hill Ventures.
According to Crunchbase, "Transposit simplifies how applications are built, deployed and managed, and brings the simplicity of a relational database to your diverse data ecosystem. Focus on the fun, not the tedium."
The company also raised a $3.2 million seed round in 2017.
Meanwhile, cloud data management company Odaseva raised $11 million in Series A funding, announced on Feb. 28. The round's investors were led by Partech.
From the company's Crunchbase profile, "Odaseva develops cloud-based software solutions that enable Salesforce customers to secure their data and industrialize their centers of excellence. Sovan Bin and Vincent Delamarre founded the company in 2012."
Odaseva last raised $2.3 million in Series A funding in 2017.
Also of note, data mining company Skymind raised $11 million in Series A funding, announced on March 20 and led by Translink Capital.
From Crunchbase, "Skymind is a business intelligence and enterprise software firm based in San Francisco. It analyzes media, image and sound to recognize patterns that impact business. Skymind supports the world's first open-source, distributed, commercial-grade deep-learning framework: Deeplearning4j.org."
The company previously raised $3 million in convertible note funding in 2017.
Rounding out the city's recent top local funding events, hedge fund Numerai raised $11 million in an initial coin offering, announced on March 21 and financed by Paradigm.
From Crunchbase, "Numerai is a new kind of hedge fund built by a network of data scientists. Numerai is the world's first hedge fund with its own distributed research platform designed specifically for AIs. It uses its cryptocurrency to incentivize tens of thousands of anonymous data scientists around the world to collaborate to create the best predictive models in history."
The company previously raised $6 million in Series A funding in 2016.
