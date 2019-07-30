environment

Major hotel group ditching mini shampoo, conditioner bottles to reduce waste

By Vienna J. Montague
UNITED KINGDOM (KGO) -- A major hotel group is ditching those mini shampoo and conditioner bottles in a bid to cut down on plastic waste.

InterContinental Hotels Group announced Tuesday it will replace the single-use bathroom staples with bulk-sized pump dispensers at all 17 of its brands, which include well-known hotels such as Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express and InterContinental Hotels.

The upgrade to dispensers should be complete by 2021.

The company is not the first to make the switch in an attempt to go green.

Other hotels like Marriott have already vowed to move away from small soap bottles for larger wall-mounted refillable dispensers.
