Hundreds of San Mateo County human services employees begin 2-day contract strike

The 850 human services employees represented by AFSCME Local 829 are the only workers without a contract after 10 of the 11 other units of county employees reached an agreement.

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (KGO) -- Hundreds of San Mateo County employees are striking Tuesday and Wednesday.

This comes after 10 of the 11 bargaining units in the county came to a contract agreement last week.



"They want to keep their jobs. They want to stay in San Mateo County but it's difficult, basically because of cost of living and the conditions that they're put in," said social worker Daniella Tobey .

The county says it intends to maintain essential services during the two-day strike but a handful of health clinics will close their doors.

In a statement late last week, county manager Mike Callagy said he hopes those in the Human Services Unit will reconsider the offer on the table that was agreed to by the other bargaining units.

"Us as a government entity are balancing being fiscally responsible with trying to giving our employees compensation that reflects the good work that they do," said San Mateo County Spokesperson Michelle Durand.

Click here to see all the San Mateo County facilities impacted by the strike.
