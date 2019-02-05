IKEA to reportedly start rental program

IKEA is reportedly planning a pilot program to rent chairs, desks and even entire kitchens.The Financial Times says it would be a subscription-based service where you rent furniture for a pre-set period of time, similar to leasing.Ikea would refurbish the furniture and re-sell it.Subscription services are a thing these days and IKEA says it would also help "green" living by giving furniture second and third lives.It could start as soon as this month.