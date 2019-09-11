uber

New book calls Uber 'cautionary tale for Silicon Valley'

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- The Bay Area has a love-hate relationship with Uber. Many people use the service and love the convenience, even as they blame the ride-hailing giant for many of our major social problems.

New York Times tech reporter Mike Isaac details the rise and fall of Uber in his new book, "Super Pumped: the Battle for Uber." Isaac tells ABC7 News anchor Kristen Sze about the winner-take-all tactics Kalanick used to move into cities early on, often without their approval.

"That meant breaking rules, breaking laws, using software to hide their cars from authorities." Isaac also paints a picture of Uber as the epitome of bro-culture where former high school geeks find themselves partying with Beyonce, where Kalanick jokingly nicknamed his company "Boober" because the company made it easier to attract women. Isaac says, "It just was emblematic of this culture of misogyny and denigrating women that really didn't change until after the 2017 blow-ups."

You can watch the entire interview in the video clip above.

