Job hunting? Here are the best places to work in Raleigh, right now

With fall hiring in full swing, what should you be looking for in a great place to work, and how do local employers stack up? Here's an overview of the best companies hiring in Raleigh, according to employee review data from jobs site Glassdoor.
In terms of overall employee ratings, Pendo topped the list of employers hiring in Raleigh last month, earning an average of five stars from 28 reviews.
According to the company's profile on Glassdoor, Pendo is "a product cloud that provides user insight, user guidance and user communication for digital product teams."
Among new jobs added last month, Pendo's top paying positions in Raleigh included scrum masters (a product development management role). Pendo is also looking for Raleigh-based team managers and salesforce developers.
Kustomer, Inc. also earned an average overall rating of five stars out of 22 reviews, as did financial services company Even, with five stars out of 15 reviews. Both listed new jobs in Raleigh in the last month.
If we look at ratings by industry, internet and tech has the highest-rated employers on average in Raleigh. Even also tops the list of internet companies adding new jobs in the area last month, when it was recruiting Raleigh-based accounting managers.
If we dig deeper into Glassdoor's employer ratings, we can also see which companies rated highly in specific areas like senior management or culture and values.
Kustomer, a "platform for customer experience," ranked highest on average across Glassdoor categories. The company came in first for overall rating, compensation and benefits, senior management, business outlook, and "worth recommending to friends."
Among new jobs added last month, Kustomer is also looking for Raleigh-based account managers.
Going beyond employee reviews, data can also shed light on which employers are actually rewarding their workers with strong compensation. Glassdoor provides salary estimates for jobs listed on its site, based on compensation in job descriptions and reported by employers and employees.
The company with the highest estimated salaries across all of its jobs posted last month in Raleigh was HealthPRO Heritage, a therapy management and consulting service. When comparing salaries within the same industry, Cigna looks best, paying more on average than its insurance industry competitors.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
businessHoodlineSan Francisco