Job hunting? Here are the best-reviewed places to work in Boston, right now

Boston’s Acorio tops Glassdoor’s ratings for many categories of employee satisfaction. | Photo: Acorio/Glassdoor

By Hoodline
As local employers ramp up hiring for the final quarter of the year, where are you most likely to find the best places to work? Here's an overview of top-rated companies with job openings in Boston, according to data from jobs site Glassdoor.

Acorio, which describes itself as "a service management cloud consultancy on a mission," ranks highest of any Boston-based company across Glassdoor's various review categories. The company made Boston's top ten employers for compensation and benefits, senior management, culture and values, and career opportunities.

Among new jobs added last month, Acorio was hiring Boston-based business development specialists, regional sales managers, and process consultants.

In terms of general employee satisfaction among all companies hiring in Boston in the last month, New York-based customer experience platform Kustomer topped the list for Glassdoor's overall rating category, earning an average of five stars from 22 reviews.

Among new jobs added last month, account managers were among Kustomer's top paying positions.

Nest Wealth also earned an average overall rating of five stars out of 20 reviews, as did Notarize, with five stars out of 19 reviews. Both listed new jobs in Boston in the last month.

Looking more directly at compensation data gives us further insight into which companies are rewarding their employees well. Glassdoor provides salary estimates for jobs listed on its site, based on compensation in job descriptions and reported by employers and employees.

The company with the highest estimated salaries across all of its jobs posted last month in Boston was Uber Eats. When comparing salaries within the same industry, American Pharmacists Association looks best, paying more on average than its industry competitors.

