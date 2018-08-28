Jobs report: Software tops recruitment in SF this month, but electronics is highest in satisfaction

Across the country, the end of summer often marks a new wave of employee recruitment. Want to know where workers are being recruited the most in San Francisco, and what the best industries to work in might be?
Last month, computer software topped the list of industries based on the number of open jobs in SF, but electronics and private security ranked highest in overall employee satisfaction, according to data from jobs site Glassdoor.
Unsurprisingly, if you're a software engineer, you'll find considerable demand for your skills in San Francisco. Software engineers represented the category with the most new job listings last month, with registered nurses, product managers, project managers, and solutions architects filling out the top five most job openings by occupation.
Many of the city's top industries reflect national trends, while some are more unique to the area. Of the five industries seeking the most workers in San Francisco last month, computer software, recruiting, and health care were in the top five nationwide; tech and finance ranked second and fifth in San Francisco but 12th and ninth across the U.S., respectively.
Differences in how employees rate their employers across industries in San Francisco also share some similarities with patterns in other parts of the country. Companies with the highest employee ratings in the U.S. appear in real estate, accounting and law, internet tech, computer software, and recruiting. Companies in two of those industries--accounting and law and recruiting--are also rated highest among companies recruiting new hires this month in San Francisco, according to Glassdoor's data.
Among highly rated companies with new job listings last month, employees gave San Francisco-based consumer electronics companies an average overall rating of five out of five stars in the city; local private security companies receive an average rating of 4.78 stars. That's compared to an average rating of 3.92 stars for companies in computer software and hardware companies, or 4.10 stars for tech companies, the industry with the second most current job openings in the area.
Interested in scoring a new position in an industry with lots of opportunities or stellar employee satisfaction ratings? Companies in the following industries are looking for workers with a variety of skills.
Computer software and hardware companies like Uber and Dropbox are seeking large numbers of software engineers, product managers, and account executives. And consumer electronics companies like Best Buy, Qardio, Inc., and ActionLink are currently looking for sales consultants, geek squads, and service specialists.
Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.
Related Topics:
businessHoodlineSan Francisco
businessHoodlineSan Francisco